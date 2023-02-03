Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 593 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 214.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 534.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 57.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 774.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 27.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

WOLF stock opened at $86.54 on Friday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.07 and a 1 year high of $125.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.85. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have issued reports on WOLF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Wolfspeed in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wolfspeed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Wolfspeed in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.94.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.04 per share, with a total value of $182,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,428.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.