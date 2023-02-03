Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 7,788 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 88.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 36.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 20.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Insider Activity at Agree Realty

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Agree Realty news, COO Craig Erlich purchased 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,188,086.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Agree Realty Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADC. StockNews.com started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Shares of ADC opened at $74.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $80.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.07.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

