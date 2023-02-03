Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 14.8% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 2.5% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Aptiv by 3.9% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 0.6% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 5.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $680,029.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,897 shares in the company, valued at $59,779,070.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.44.

Shares of APTV opened at $118.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.66. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $147.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.05. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.03, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.24. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

