Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Antero Resources by 7,237.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,874 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,535 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Antero Resources by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,569,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AR. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

Insider Activity

Antero Resources Price Performance

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $6,862,834.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,937,165.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR opened at $28.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.99.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

