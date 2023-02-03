Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,661,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,661,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.36, for a total value of $1,001,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,657,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,567. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DECK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.77.

NYSE:DECK opened at $421.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $398.42 and a 200-day moving average of $355.79. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $433.30.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

