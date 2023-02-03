Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 102,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth $498,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in Henry Schein by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 45.6% in the third quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 255,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,792,000 after acquiring an additional 79,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC opened at $89.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $92.68.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Henry Schein news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,238,018.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,246 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

