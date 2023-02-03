Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 13,597 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,132,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,732,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,960 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,418,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,195,000 after buying an additional 277,628 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,981,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,008,000 after buying an additional 200,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,171,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,162,000 after buying an additional 27,650 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FE stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.88. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.23%.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.13.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

