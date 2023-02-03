Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,162,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 210.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 403,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,829,000 after purchasing an additional 69,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 56.0% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $57.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.63. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $56.47 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.07). National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $435.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.08 million. Analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

Featured Stories

