Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 406,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,313,000 after buying an additional 160,661 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in First Horizon by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 145,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

In other news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,045,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.55% of the company's stock.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.78. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

