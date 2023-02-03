Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,404 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 10.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Price Performance

Shares of SBNY opened at $143.17 on Friday. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $106.81 and a twelve month high of $355.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBNY. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens cut shares of Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.29.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

