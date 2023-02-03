Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,435 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CFG. DA Davidson began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of CFG stock opened at $44.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.75. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $56.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

