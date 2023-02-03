Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.3% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth $202,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 67.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 67,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 27,109 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.3% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,092,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,224,000 after purchasing an additional 24,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.05. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $52.62.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $434.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.97%.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

In other news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $410,537.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on WTRG shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

