Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.37 Million Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 1,602.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,044,000 after buying an additional 441,461 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 669.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 439,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,999,000 after purchasing an additional 382,324 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at about $36,885,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,577,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,989,000 after purchasing an additional 141,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at about $19,880,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $157.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.58. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $169.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 15.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTEK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $556,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,505.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 14,649 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $2,308,096.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,875 shares in the company, valued at $9,118,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $556,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,505.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,580 shares of company stock worth $9,093,178 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Featured Stories

