Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.75 Million in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 87,350 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,777,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $491,214,000 after buying an additional 221,383 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 11.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,561,052 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $117,401,000 after purchasing an additional 450,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 12.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,692,397 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $95,042,000 after purchasing an additional 407,987 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 52.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,939,756 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $49,929,000 after purchasing an additional 670,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at $49,310,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on RIVN. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $20.88 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.39.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.89 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 714.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $58,067.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,199.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $58,067.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,199.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $497,086.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

