Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $2.96 Million Investment in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 70,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,608 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 145.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,109,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,717 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 127.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,017,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 178.5% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,647,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,081 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $30.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $61.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.65.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.90 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 18.15%. Equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $28,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,350,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.78.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.