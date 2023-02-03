Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $3.49 Million Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 183,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the second quarter worth about $104,561,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,351,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,059,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,397,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,044,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PARA. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Loop Capital cut shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $25.25 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.63.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

