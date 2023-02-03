Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 684 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in AGCO by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock opened at $131.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $150.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.21.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.06. AGCO had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.70.

In other AGCO news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $185,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,569.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

