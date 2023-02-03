Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Gentex worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the third quarter worth approximately $940,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at $662,000. First National Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 67,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its holdings in Gentex by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 185,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 16,153 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $30.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.24. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $32.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GNTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Gentex to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $199,349.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

