Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,272 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 65,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 24.2% in the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 285,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,784,000 after buying an additional 55,746 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 138.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 150.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after buying an additional 59,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 79.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.64.

Shares of CHKP opened at $128.95 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $149.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

