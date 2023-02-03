Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 19,728 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,728 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 28.3% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Targa Resources by 20.5% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 98.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 24,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. TheStreet cut Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.82.

Insider Activity

Targa Resources Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,186 shares of company stock worth $530,185. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP opened at $74.77 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $55.56 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 70.54 and a beta of 2.30.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.39). Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.08%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also

