Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,284 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $145.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

