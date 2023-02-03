Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 445 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.7% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Stock Down 2.0 %

RGLD stock opened at $127.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.54 and a 1-year high of $147.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 41.19%. The business had revenue of $131.43 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Royal Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Featured Stories

