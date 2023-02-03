Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,641 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,641 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 39.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 11.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,911,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 17.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.78.

Align Technology Stock Up 27.4 %

Align Technology Profile

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $359.88 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $552.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.39 and a 200 day moving average of $229.26.

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.