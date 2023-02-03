Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,768 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,768 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.6% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 22,837 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 64.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 34.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $24.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.40. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $37.44.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

RRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Range Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

About Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.