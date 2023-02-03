Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 907 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 415.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 50.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE opened at $126.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.73. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $162.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.36.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

