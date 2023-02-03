Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.14.

Several research firms recently commented on NOMD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Nomad Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nomad Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 28,220 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $17.87 on Friday. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $26.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $765.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.52 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nomad Foods

(Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.