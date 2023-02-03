Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 804,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,721 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.51% of Nordstrom worth $13,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 6.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Nordstrom by 13.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 27.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Stock Up 5.9 %

JWN opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.22. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $29.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.09% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

