Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.24 and last traded at $18.66. Approximately 921,344 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,255,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JWN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average is $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.22.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 58.09%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

