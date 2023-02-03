Northland Capmk Weighs in on Nokia Oyj’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Nokia Oyj in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nokia Oyj’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Nokia Oyj’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Nokia Oyj’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.60 ($6.09) to €5.30 ($5.76) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. DNB Markets cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0218 per share. This is a positive change from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is presently 7.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,183,000 after purchasing an additional 763,930 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 79.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,142 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 44.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 171.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

