Northwest Capital Management Inc Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,430 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,839,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,295,000 after purchasing an additional 421,779 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,725,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,032 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,449,000 after acquiring an additional 328,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,163,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,545,000 after acquiring an additional 24,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,365 shares of company stock valued at $34,927,325. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.54 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $432.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading

