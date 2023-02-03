NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) PT Lowered to C$10.50

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NWHUF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWHUF opened at $7.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $11.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.0498 dividend. This is an increase from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -154.95%.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

