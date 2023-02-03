NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) PT Lowered to C$10.50

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NWHUF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NWHUF opened at $7.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $11.52.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend
About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.
