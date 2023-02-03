Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,133 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,586,000 after buying an additional 277,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 12.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,948,000 after purchasing an additional 188,069 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,237,000 after purchasing an additional 31,439 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 16.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,649,000 after purchasing an additional 72,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Northwest Natural Stock Up 2.2 %

NWN opened at $52.27 on Friday. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $42.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.58.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.19. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $116.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.88 million. On average, research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.62%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

