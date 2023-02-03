Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $164.30

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $164.30 and last traded at $164.30, with a volume of 7064 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.47.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.03 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.25.
In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $3,201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,854,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $3,201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,558 shares in the company, valued at $13,854,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,037,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,300 shares of company stock worth $7,012,368. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novanta during the third quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Novanta by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 350.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.
Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.
