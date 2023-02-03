Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nu Skin Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NUS. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:NUS opened at $43.93 on Wednesday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.31). Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $537.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.53 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $38,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,716.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $961,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,717,161.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $38,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,716.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,430. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2,120.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of personal care products and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, Grow Tech, and Rhyz Other.

Featured Stories

