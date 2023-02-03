nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $109,816.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,888.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $3,810,792.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,976.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $109,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,888.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

nVent Electric Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVT. Barclays boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $39.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.30. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $40.52. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.37.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

