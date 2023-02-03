NWF Group (OTCMKTS:NWFFF) Lifted to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of NWF Group (OTCMKTS:NWFFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
NWF Group Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:NWFFF opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. NWF Group has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33.
About NWF Group
