NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,590 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,379 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KGI Securities downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $196.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.34 and its 200 day moving average is $164.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 32.01%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

