Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Old Dominion Freight Line has raised its dividend payment by an average of 38.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Old Dominion Freight Line has a dividend payout ratio of 9.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to earn $13.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $371.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $303.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.62. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $381.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 114.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $334.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

