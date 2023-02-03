Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Olin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Olin by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Olin by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Olin stock opened at $63.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $67.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Olin had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.36.

Insider Transactions at Olin

In other Olin news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Olin Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.