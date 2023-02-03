Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) vs. Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Financial Survey

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) and Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Olink Holding AB (publ) has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cue Health has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Olink Holding AB (publ) and Cue Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olink Holding AB (publ) $125.65 million 19.59 -$38.34 million ($0.22) -90.73 Cue Health $522.06 million 0.77 $86.42 million ($0.88) -3.07

Analyst Recommendations

Cue Health has higher revenue and earnings than Olink Holding AB (publ). Olink Holding AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cue Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and Cue Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olink Holding AB (publ) 0 2 4 0 2.67 Cue Health 0 1 3 0 2.75

Olink Holding AB (publ) currently has a consensus target price of $25.71, indicating a potential upside of 28.83%. Cue Health has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 158.78%. Given Cue Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cue Health is more favorable than Olink Holding AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares Olink Holding AB (publ) and Cue Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olink Holding AB (publ) -20.89% -6.11% -5.34% Cue Health -24.25% -12.29% -8.93%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.5% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of Cue Health shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of Cue Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cue Health beats Olink Holding AB (publ) on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on. The company's products also comprise Olink Signature Q100, a qPCR readout platform; Olink Analysis services comprising study design and consultation, sample preparation and assay execution, and data processing and QC; and bioinformatics services. In addition, it provides Olink normalized protein expression (NPX) Manager, a purpose-built software that enable users to import data, validate data quality, and normalize for subsequent statistical analysis; and Olink Insight, a cloud platform for data visualization and statistical analysis of NPX data. Olink Holding AB (publ) sells its products and services through its own direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Knilo HoldCo AB and changed its name to Olink Holding AB (publ) in January 2021. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden. Olink Holding AB (publ) is a subsidiary of Summa Equity Holding AB.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc., a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors. It also provides COVID-19 testing kits for the Cue Health Monitoring System The company was formerly known as Cue Inc and changed its name to Cue Health Inc. in December 2017. Cue Health Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

