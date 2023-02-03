Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Varex Imaging in a report released on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Varex Imaging’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.05 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 3.69%.

Varex Imaging Trading Up 4.6 %

Several other research firms also recently commented on VREX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of VREX stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.25. Varex Imaging has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $789.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of Varex Imaging

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 94,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.