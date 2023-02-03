Oppenheimer Increases PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $68.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PHM. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.23.

NYSE:PHM opened at $60.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.26. PulteGroup has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $60.89. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average of $43.38.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,181,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,319,000 after acquiring an additional 60,882 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PulteGroup by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,666,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,024,000 after acquiring an additional 72,490 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 8.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,711,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,173,000 after acquiring an additional 433,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,623,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,060,000 after acquiring an additional 318,680 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

