Oshkosh Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a report issued on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Oshkosh’s current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.67.

Oshkosh Trading Up 1.7 %

Oshkosh stock opened at $106.02 on Friday. Oshkosh has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $117.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSK. CX Institutional bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 137.2% in the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.



