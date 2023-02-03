Oshkosh Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) – KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Oshkosh in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Oshkosh’s current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oshkosh to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.67.

Oshkosh Stock Up 1.7 %

Oshkosh stock opened at $106.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $69.30 and a twelve month high of $117.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 61.16%.

About Oshkosh

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.