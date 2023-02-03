Pareto Securities Upgrades Amsc Asa (OTC:ASCJF) to “Buy”

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Amsc Asa (OTC:ASCJF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Amsc Asa Price Performance
Shares of ASCJF stock opened at C$4.25 on Tuesday. Amsc Asa has a 52 week low of C$3.15 and a 52 week high of C$4.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.22.
Amsc Asa Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Amsc Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amsc Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.