Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Park Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSE PKE opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.15 million, a PE ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.20. Park Aerospace has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $14.51.

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 15.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 52,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Park Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Park Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Park Aerospace by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Park Aerospace by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

