Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price target on the stock.

PTON has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.32.

PTON stock opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.97. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.30 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 89.95% and a negative return on equity of 154.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 943.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

