Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at JMP Securities

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PTON. Cowen lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.32.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $40.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.30 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 83.97% and a negative return on equity of 116.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,850,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $143,575,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,041,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,787,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,359,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,220 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.