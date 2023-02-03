Pets at Home Group’s (PETS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 390 ($4.82) target price on the stock.

PETS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.83) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 365 ($4.51).

Shares of LON:PETS opened at GBX 374.24 ($4.62) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,693.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 300.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 304.45. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of GBX 254.80 ($3.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 429.80 ($5.31).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Pets at Home Group’s payout ratio is 53.64%.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

