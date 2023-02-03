Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,486 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 77.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 26,868 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,139,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,131,000 after acquiring an additional 84,874 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $16.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.55. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 173.59%.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Tommy G. Thompson acquired 17,760 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $269,241.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,060 shares in the company, valued at $288,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

